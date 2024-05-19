Travels with Charlie: Lost But Not Found

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Photo by Gordon Snyder

We headed to Horizon View Park between rain drizzles. After looping around getting some steps and sniffs, we circled by the kids' play area.

That’s where folks put any park lost items they’ve found.

I had found a lost child's hat and put it on the bench with a few other lost items that haven’t been found yet.

What a nice piece of neighborhood park culture.

Ok. "Let’s get going Charlie between these drizzles…"

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 2:51 AM
0 comments:

