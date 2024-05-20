An inspiring evening to empower and protect your creativity

Monday, May 20, 2024

Grammy award winner The Wanz will
speak on the nuts and bolts of protecting
and nurturing your creative products.
Photo courtesy The Wanz 
‘Creatives’ are special, gifted people. They use their imaginations to create something from nothing. 

Join us for an inspiring evening that will empower your creativity, from one ‘creative’ to another! 

Everyone is welcome to hear guest lecturer Michael Wansley "The Wanz".

Learn about the nuts and bolts of the creative business and your creative products from Grammy Award winning Michael Wansley. Michael will talk about his own experience from starting at the ground level and working his way to an international song writer and star.

Thursday, May 23, 2024, 6:00 - 8:00pm. 
No fee. Free parking

Shoreline Community College
Theater, Building 1600
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

The Wanz is an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for his soulful and powerful vocal performances. 

The Wanz at video premiere party in 2012 with Macklemore for 'Thrift Shop'
Photo courtesy Michael Wansley

He gained recognition for his collaboration with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis on the hit song "Thrift Shop" in 2012, where he delivered the memorable hook. Wanz's musical style is often described as a blend of R&B, soul, and hip-hop.

As a solo artist, Wanz has released his own music, showcasing his vocal prowess and musical versatility. In terms of songwriting, Wanz's lyrics often touch upon personal experiences, emotions, and reflections on life. He has a knack for crafting catchy hooks and memorable melodies that resonate with listeners. His talent and passion shine through, making him a notable figure in the contemporary music scene.


