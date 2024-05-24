2024 Theatre Scholarships from Edmonds Driftwood Players

Students applying to the scholarship program will be considered for the following 2024 scholarships:

Applicant name, current address, phone number, and e-mail address (If a minor, then parent/guardian name(s) and address(s) are also required)

Name of your current school, and name of counselor/advisor

Intended college/university/technical school for fall 2024

A list/resume of shows (noting role or production position) in which you have participated

A letter of recommendation from a drama teacher or another theatre mentor

An essay of 300-500 words about your interest in theatre arts and what you plan to study

A list of high school or college extracurricular activities, and any awards or honors received (if not already mentioned in your essay)

Transcripts (unofficial are acceptable) of grades, including the 1st semester of senior year or latest quarter/semester of college

Recipients will be selected through an evaluation of the above information as to content, presentation, and completeness. Incomplete submissions will not be considered for awards. It is recommended to submit all required documents at the same time as your application.