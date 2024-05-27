Shorewood Boys and Girls tennis win 7 medals at state tournament

L-R: Coach JT Mashman, Coach Arnie Moreno, Xander Gordon, JD Drake, Riley Boyd, Eli Sheffield, Emily Lin, Rylie Gettmann and Peter Kosten, with their WIAA State Award medals.

Photo by Kristi Lin

Shorewood sent 6 girls and 5 boys to the WIAA State Tennis Tournament, in Vancouver, Washington, at the Vancouver Tennis Center.

Matches started at 8am on Friday May 24, 2024 and concluded with the medal round of matches on Saturday morning and afternoon.





Shorewood qualified 11 players for the state tournament.

front row Alex Mignogna, Rylie Gettmann, Emilia Garibay Romero, Emma Okamura, Emily Lin, Mari Brittle. back row Eli Sheffield, JD Drake, Peter Kosten, Riley Boyd, Xander Gordon

Photo by Kristi Lin

The Girls and Boys teams were WesCo South league champions and District 1 team champions for this 2023-24 season.



The boys finished their season with a 13-1 record and the girls went undefeated at 14-0.



The Shorewood girls team sent junior Rylie Gettmann, 4th at State in 2023, senior Emily Lin, 7th at State in 2023, both in singles: Gettmann as the District 1 singles champion and Lin as the 2nd place singles place in District 1.





In doubles, juniors Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna, 3rd in District 1, seniors Emilia Garibay Romero and Emma Okamura 4th in District 1.





JD Drake -7th in singles

Photo by Kristi Lin

The boys team sent junior JD Drake as the number 2 District 1 singles, junior Peter Kosten and sophomore Xander Gordon, District 1 doubles champions, sophomores Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd, 3rd in District 1.





Xander Gordon and Peter Kosten -8th in doubles

Photo by Kristi Lin

The boys' season and qualifying tournaments were held last Fall in October 2023. They had been training and preparing through Winter and early Spring. Coach Arnie Moreno felt that they had worked hard to prepare and were ready to compete at state. All five boys return to next Fall's team.





Coach Moreno told each player on both teams to be proud of their accomplishment and not only meet the challenge but enjoy every moment, win or lose. He reminded them that there are many players on their team and other teams that would trade places with them for the opportunity to be competing at high level at state. In the tournament, they are the top 16 players and doubles teams in the state 3A division.



The first day's match started with Garibay and Okamura losing a hard fought, loser out match, to a very tough Lakeside team. They played their best and enjoyed playing against a very good level of competition.





Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd - 7th in doubles

Photo by Kristi Lin

In singles, Gettmann, Lin and Drake all won their first-round matches. The doubles boys' teams, Kosten and Gordon, Sheffield and Boyd won their first round with great teamwork and shot making. Brittle and Mignogna lost a very close three set match to a Tumwater team, but were in double elimination, and still in the tournament. They lost their next match that had many close points and games, and were out of the tournament.





The boys' team surprised many opponents and won hard fought matches to win a second match on the Saturday round of medals matches. After losing hard fought quarterfinal matches, they all placed. Drake 7th, Kosten and Gordon 8th and Sheffield and Boyd 7th.





Rylie Gettman -8 and Emily Lin -7

Gettman and Lin also lost very close quarterfinal matches but won their next matches to advance to earn medals, Lin 7th and Gettmann 8th. This was the second straight year that each earned an award to be in the top eight players in the state 3A.



After many close matches and amazing tennis play, the Shorewood boys won the 4th in State Team trophy and the girls placed 5th.



Coach Moreno and Shorewood JV Coach JT Mashman, who assisted with the coaching, were very proud of the teams' high level of play, their outstanding sportsmanship and support for each other.





Players, family members, community

Photo by Kristi Lin

The Shorewood parents and community were very well represented with many family members and friends who were there to add support.



Class 3A Boys

At Vancouver Tennis Center





Singles: Consolation:

Cade Strickland (Snohomish) def. John Guske (Mount Spokane) 6-1, 6-1;

JD Drake (Shorewood) def. Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-1.

Fourth/seventh: Jack Scott (Lakeside) def. Drake 7-5, 6-0.

Fifth/eighth: Daniel Kim (Bellevue) def. Strickland 6-2, 6-2 Doubles

Xander Gordon-Peter Kosten (Shorewood) def. Knaggs-Wrigley (Mead) 6-2, 6-3;

Eli Sheffield-Riley Boyd (Shorewood) def. Acey-Faria (Lincoln of Tacoma) 6-2, 6-3.

Fourth/seventh: Yang-Talwar (Lakeside) def. Sheffield-Boyd 6-0, 6-1.

Fifth/eighth: Gravenkemper-Madath (Bishop Blanchet) def. Gordon-Kosten 6-2, 7-5. Class 3A Girls

At Vancouver Tennis Center



Doubles

Singles: Consolation:

Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) def. Courtney Tran (Southridge) 6-2, 6-1;

Emily Lin (Shorewood) def. Ali Dobbs (Auburn Mountainview) 6-3, 6-1.

Fourth/seventh: Lillian Stukovsky (Roosevelt) def. Lin 6-4, 6-2.

Fifth/eighth: Najla El-Shimi (Lincoln of Seattle) def. Gettmann 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Consolation: