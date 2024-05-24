Shorecrest senior named recipient of S.C.O.T. scholarship

Friday, May 24, 2024

Ava Watson with her counselor Wendy Friedman
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorecrest senior Ava Watson is the recipient of the S.C.O.T (Shorecrest College Opportunity Tribute) scholarship. The award includes $2,500 a year for four years.

Words about Ava from the benefactors: 

"In its consideration of the outstanding candidates, the anonymous benefactors selected Ava from among an outstanding group of applicants. They considered her community service to pediatric cancer research and her work/life balance as both a Junior Health Scholar Clinical intern at Swedish Medical Center and Shorecrest volleyball player to be strong contributors to her promising future as a college student."

Ava will be attending the University of Washington Seattle in the fall.


