Shorecrest senior named recipient of S.C.O.T. scholarship
Friday, May 24, 2024
|Ava Watson with her counselor Wendy Friedman
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Shorecrest senior Ava Watson is the recipient of the S.C.O.T (Shorecrest College Opportunity Tribute) scholarship. The award includes $2,500 a year for four years.
Words about Ava from the benefactors:
"In its consideration of the outstanding candidates, the anonymous benefactors selected Ava from among an outstanding group of applicants. They considered her community service to pediatric cancer research and her work/life balance as both a Junior Health Scholar Clinical intern at Swedish Medical Center and Shorecrest volleyball player to be strong contributors to her promising future as a college student."
Ava will be attending the University of Washington Seattle in the fall.
