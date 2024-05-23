Sheriff's office warns of scammers

The King County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER call you to tell you that you have a warrant.

Recent calls have allegedly come from the Sheriff's Department saying there is a warrant out for your arrest for not showing up for Jury Duty.





Another tactic is that they say they are a sheriff's deputy working in association with the Social Security Office, or they are calling about nonpayment of back taxes.





Ultimately, they will ask you to pay a "fine" in the form of gift cards or credit cards and ask you to read off the numbers. In some of these cases, the caller ID has been manipulated to show a valid KCSO phone number.



These are all scams, and you should hang up immediately!




