Sheriff's office warns of scammers

Thursday, May 23, 2024

The King County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER call you to tell you that you have a warrant.

Recent calls have allegedly come from the Sheriff’s Department saying there is a warrant out for your arrest for not showing up for Jury Duty. 

Another tactic is that they say they are a sheriff’s deputy working in association with the Social Security Office, or they are calling about nonpayment of back taxes. 

Ultimately, they will ask you to pay a "fine" in the form of gift cards or credit cards and ask you to read off the numbers. In some of these cases, the caller ID has been manipulated to show a valid KCSO phone number.
 
These are all scams, and you should hang up immediately! 

If you fall victim to this scam, please contact the King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 206-296-3311.


