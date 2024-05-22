Saturday Stretch at Lake Forest Park Library June 1, 2024
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 11:30am-12:30pm
Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Gentle Yoga class, regardless of your age or physical activity level, you will:
- Explore the reasons so many people of all ages practice Yoga.
- Discover if Yoga is right for you.
- Learn breathing techniques.
- Learn basic poses and their names.
- Learn safe ways to move from one pose to the next.
- Practice mindfulness to calm your mind and reduce stress.
Please register. Walk-ins welcome as space allows.
The library entrance is from the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection Bothell & Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.
