Saturday Stretch at Lake Forest Park Library June 1, 2024

Wednesday, May 22, 2024


Saturday Stretch at the Lake Forest Park Library
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 11:30am-12:30pm


Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Gentle Yoga class, regardless of your age or physical activity level, you will:
  • Explore the reasons so many people of all ages practice Yoga.
  • Discover if Yoga is right for you.
  • Learn breathing techniques.
  • Learn basic poses and their names.
  • Learn safe ways to move from one pose to the next.
  • Practice mindfulness to calm your mind and reduce stress.
Please register. Walk-ins welcome as space allows.

The library entrance is from the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection Bothell & Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.


