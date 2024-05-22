Saturday Stretch at Lake Forest Park Library June 1, 2024

Saturday, June 1, 2024, 11:30am-12:30pm

Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Gentle Yoga class, regardless of your age or physical activity level, you will:

Explore the reasons so many people of all ages practice Yoga.

Discover if Yoga is right for you.

Learn breathing techniques.

Learn basic poses and their names.

Learn safe ways to move from one pose to the next.

Practice mindfulness to calm your mind and reduce stress.

Please register. Walk-ins welcome as space allows.



