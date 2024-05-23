Register your classic vehicle now for the CRISTA Senior Living 2nd annual car show August 24, 2024
Thursday, May 23, 2024
We have started receiving registrations for our classic car show! The turnout last year was overwhelming and unexpected so we encourage everyone who wants to be involved to register as soon as possible!
Here is the link to register online
2nd Annual Classic Car Show happening this year Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 10am to 2pm on our CRISTA Senior Living Shoreline campus, 19301 Kings Garden Dr N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Free food and prizes for the best cars!
