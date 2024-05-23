Jobs: WSDOT Materials Documentation Engineer (TE2)
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$62,596 - $92,836 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 (In-Training) to serve as the Materials Documentation Engineer in Shoreline, WA. This position documents and oversees materials compliance for active construction projects.
This includes processing Request for Approval of Materials (RAM), tracking material testing frequencies, and ensuring proper acceptance of all construction materials used in a construction project. This position contributes to the organizational mission by ensuring all materials are approved and accepted prior to being incorporated into a construction project, and that all sampling, testing, and inspection criteria are met and acceptable for contractor payments.
Job description and application
