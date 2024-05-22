Auroras in Africa
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
|Red auroras over the Tivoli Astro Farm in Namibia on May 10, 2024
Photo credit: Richard Payne
Space Weather News for May 21, 2024
AURORAS IN AFRICA: You know its a Great Storm when auroras appear in Africa. Over the past week, we have received unprecedented images of red lights filling the skies of Namibia, coastal South Africa and Mauritius during the May 10th geomagnetic storm. Researchers are calling for more low-latitude reports to help them study this historic event. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.
