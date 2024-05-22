Auroras in Africa

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Red auroras over the Tivoli Astro Farm in Namibia on May 10, 2024
Photo credit: Richard Payne

Space Weather News for May 21, 2024

AURORAS IN AFRICA: You know its a Great Storm when auroras appear in Africa. Over the past week, we have received unprecedented images of red lights filling the skies of Namibia, coastal South Africa and Mauritius during the May 10th geomagnetic storm. Researchers are calling for more low-latitude reports to help them study this historic event. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

Solar flare alerts: Sign up for Space Weather Alerts to receive instant text messages when strong flares are underway



Posted by DKH at 5:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  