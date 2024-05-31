THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY Meridian, Shoreview, Hamlin x2, Richmond Beach Saltwater Parks - come join forest restoration groups

Friday, May 31, 2024


THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Meridian, Shoreview, Hamlin x2, Richmond Beach Saltwater Parks

We are now working in Meridian Park!

We will also be in Shoreview Park near the off leash dog park.

https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/calendar/?start=2024-05-31&end=2024-05-31

https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/calendar/?start=2024-06-01&end=2024-06-01

And as always, you can find us throughout the week working in many parks throughout Shoreline - find your park and register here: https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/map/

No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm. We look forward to restoring with you!

Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about Green Shoreline Partnership.


Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  