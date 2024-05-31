THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY Meridian, Shoreview, Hamlin x2, Richmond Beach Saltwater Parks - come join forest restoration groups
Friday, May 31, 2024
We are now working in Meridian Park!
We will also be in Shoreview Park near the off leash dog park.
https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/calendar/?start=2024-05-31&end=2024-05-31
https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/calendar/?start=2024-06-01&end=2024-06-01
And as always, you can find us throughout the week working in many parks throughout Shoreline - find your park and register here: https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/map/
No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm. We look forward to restoring with you!
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about Green Shoreline Partnership.
