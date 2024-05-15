15th Annual Garage Sale Day in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood on Saturday, June 1, 2024
Thursday, May 30, 2024
15th Annual Garage Sale Day in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood on Saturday, June 1st!
Lots of great items for sale at homes all throughout the Ridgecrest Neighborhood throughout the weekend.
Watch for sale signs!!!
16510 8th Ave NE.
Church members will be bbq’ing hot dogs.
And Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association Board members will be at the parking lot sale.
Stop by and say hello.
See you Saturday!
