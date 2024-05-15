15th Annual Garage Sale Day in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood on Saturday, June 1, 2024

15th Annual Garage Sale Day in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood on Saturday, June 1st!





Lots of great items for sale at homes all throughout the Ridgecrest Neighborhood throughout the weekend.





Watch for sale signs!!!





There will also be a parking lot sale at the Tabernacle Baptist Church with an estimated 50 sellers - 8am until 2pm, 16510 8th Ave NE





Church members will be bbq’ing hot dogs.





And Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association Board members will be at the parking lot sale.





Stop by and say hello.





See you Saturday!



