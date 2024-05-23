Be a part of the garden restoration at the Ching Community Gardens

We have had great turnouts at our work parties and much progress has already been made. Work parties are now limited to 15 participants per week. Through an arrangement with Shoreline Community College, parking lots nearest the garden are now being used by volunteers.





The many fruit trees at the back of the property have been pruned, and we are working on getting water onsite, so as to preserve the plantings and trees we've unearthed.



Stay tuned for a time when we will offer tours of the site! In the meantime, The house cannot be saved and will be dismantled, and removed. click here to sign up for volunteer work parties on Saturdays from 9 - 11am.







Neighbors will have noticed a large dumpster being brought on site to get rid of the growing piles of blackberry canes and to facilitate asbestos abatement removal at the house. An excavator will also aid in some of the invasive removal.