Be a part of the garden restoration at the Ching Community Gardens
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Neighbors will have noticed a large dumpster being brought on site to get rid of the growing piles of blackberry canes and to facilitate asbestos abatement removal at the house. An excavator will also aid in some of the invasive removal.
The house cannot be saved and will be dismantled, and removed.
The many fruit trees at the back of the property have been pruned, and we are working on getting water onsite, so as to preserve the plantings and trees we've unearthed.
Stay tuned for a time when we will offer tours of the site! In the meantime, click here to sign up for volunteer work parties on Saturdays from 9 - 11am.
