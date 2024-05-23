Letter to the Editor: N 175th Orange Ribbons Tied to Trees – Gone!

Orange ribbons on N 175th provided a

Save Shoreline Trees and Tree Action Seattle volunteers tied all of the ribbons last week before the “Stop the Chop” rally on Sunday. City officials assured Save Shoreline Trees that staff would not remove the orange ribbons or signs. We talked with the city grounds manager who confirmed that when the grassy strips were mowed, the campaign signs would be protected. And they were.





Thousands of residents driving in N 175th traffic saw the ribbons and have been startled by the number of trees to be cut down for the N 175th project.





On Wednesday, all of the orange ribbons and signs along N 175th were removed except for a few on the rockeries. Obviously, some did not agree with this visual display as there have been a few negative comments to a local online group. Why does this person or group not come forward and make a public statement, rather than hide under anonymity?









Kathleen Russell

Save Shoreline Trees





