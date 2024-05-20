Ion Town Center blends luxury and affordability in Shoreline

Ion Town Center on Midvale

Opened in 2023, Ion Town Center Apartments at Opened in 2023, Ion Town Center Apartments at 18004 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 offers stylish and accessible living spaces. The community offers a variety of floor plans, from studios to two-bedroom homes, and even includes live/work layouts for added flexibility. Ion Town Center consists of 215 apartment homes, including 42 units that are part of the MFTE program.







What truly distinguishes Ion Town Center is its commitment to affordability. Through the Multifamily Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) program, the community offers income-restricted apartments for qualified residents. These apartments adhere to specific eligibility criteria based on Area Median Income (AMI) set by the city of Shoreline, ensuring those who qualify benefit from significantly reduced rents, studios under the MFTE program start at $1,399 – a competitive rate in the area. Those interested can explore income requirements and other details on the What truly distinguishes Ion Town Center is its commitment to affordability. Through the Multifamily Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) program, the community offers income-restricted apartments for qualified residents. These apartments adhere to specific eligibility criteria based on Area Median Income (AMI) set by the city of Shoreline, ensuring those who qualify benefit from significantly reduced rents, studios under the MFTE program start at $1,399 – a competitive rate in the area. Those interested can explore income requirements and other details on the Ion Town Center website







Ion Town Center’s prime location offers easy access to popular stores like Town & Country Market, Trader Joe's, and Costco. Residents enjoy a smooth commute with options like easy I-5 access, the Rapid Ride E Line bus, and the soon-to-open Light Rail. Shoreline Community College is a short distance away, and nature enthusiasts will appreciate the neighboring Interurban Trail leading to scenic spots like Echo Lake and Lake Ballinger. Ion Town Center’s prime location offers easy access to popular stores like Town & Country Market, Trader Joe's, and Costco. Residents enjoy a smooth commute with options like easy I-5 access, the Rapid Ride E Line bus, and the soon-to-open Light Rail. Shoreline Community College is a short distance away, and nature enthusiasts will appreciate the neighboring Interurban Trail leading to scenic spots like Echo Lake and Lake Ballinger.







Adding to the convenience factor, Ion Town Center partners with Zipcar to provide residents with on-site car access at discounted rates. MFTE residents even enjoy a complimentary Zipcar membership for the first year, making errands, day trips, and weekend getaways a breeze. Adding to the convenience factor, Ion Town Center partners with Zipcar to provide residents with on-site car access at discounted rates. MFTE residents even enjoy a complimentary Zipcar membership for the first year, making errands, day trips, and weekend getaways a breeze.







Ion Town Center caters to those seeking a blend of urban convenience and a close-knit community feel. The pet-friendly apartment homes range from 419 to 1,142 square feet, ensuring there's a perfect layout for every lifestyle. Each home boasts high-end features like sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern flooring, air conditioning options, and ample storage. Visit Ion Town Center Apartments today and discover your beautiful new home in Shoreline. Ion Town Center caters to those seeking a blend of urban convenience and a close-knit community feel. The pet-friendly apartment homes range from 419 to 1,142 square feet, ensuring there's a perfect layout for every lifestyle. Each home boasts high-end features like sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern flooring, air conditioning options, and ample storage. Visit Ion Town Center Apartments today and discover your beautiful new home in Shoreline.