Middle housing is on its way to Shoreline - tell the City what you think
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Share your thoughts! Take the survey before May 31, 2024 here
What is Middle Housing?
Middle Housing is a term for homes that are at a middle scale between detached single-family houses and large-scale multifamily developments.
These types are typically “house-scale”; meaning, the buildings are about the same height as detached houses.
Middle housing provides housing choices that have been missing from the housing market for decades and will allow for more efficient use of land and more attainable workforce housing.
Examples of Middle Housing include duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, courtyard apartments, cottage housing, stacked flats, and townhomes.
Examples of Middle Housing include duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, courtyard apartments, cottage housing, stacked flats, and townhomes.
0 comments:
Post a Comment