Middle housing is on its way to Shoreline - tell the City what you think

The City of Shoreline has created a survey to seek input from residents and community members on residential design to ensure that middle housing seamlessly integrates into our existing neighborhoods.





These types are typically “house-scale”; meaning, the buildings are about the same height as detached houses.





Middle housing provides housing choices that have been missing from the housing market for decades and will allow for more efficient use of land and more attainable workforce housing.



Examples of Middle Housing include duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, courtyard apartments, cottage housing, stacked flats, and townhomes.







