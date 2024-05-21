Middle housing is on its way to Shoreline - tell the City what you think

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

The City of Shoreline has created a survey to seek input from residents and community members on residential design to ensure that middle housing seamlessly integrates into our existing neighborhoods.

Share your thoughts!  Take the survey before May 31, 2024 here

What is Middle Housing?

Middle Housing is a term for homes that are at a middle scale between detached single-family houses and large-scale multifamily developments. 

These types are typically “house-scale”; meaning, the buildings are about the same height as detached houses. 

Middle housing provides housing choices that have been missing from the housing market for decades and will allow for more efficient use of land and more attainable workforce housing.

Examples of Middle Housing include duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, courtyard apartments, cottage housing, stacked flats, and townhomes.


Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  