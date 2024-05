Photo by Jo Simmons

If you are in the right place when the wind is blowing, you may find yourself in the middle of a cottonwood snowstorm as the fluff blows off the trees in large swirling clouds.





At Twin Ponds, it floats on the surface of the water for a while, probably until it rains.





--Diane Hettrick