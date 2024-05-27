Magic Key:Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele will play the new stage at Main Street Commons in Edmonds

Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele, will be the first musical group providing family friendly musical entertainment at the new outdoor stage area in the plaza of the ALL NEW Main Street Commons in Edmonds on June 1, 2024 from 11:30am to 2:00pm.









is a new and unique food and dining experience in Edmonds with a bakery, wine bar, ice cream shop, pizza restaurant and retail all surrounding an open plaza with a community stage for local entertainment.



Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele is a collaborative group of local uke-centric musicians joining together to share our love of music. We've been around since 2019 creating musical mayhem featuring a plethora of musical genres…pop, classics, American songbook, swing, rock, Jazz, children's favorites and much more. Magic Key is a family favorite in Shoreline having entertained at Shoreline Farmers Market a number of times, as well as the ShoreLake Underground Holiday Market and many other local community events. Most of our band members live in the Shoreline/Edmonds area and we are big supporters of community events.





We are very much looking forward to being the first musical guest of the beautiful Main Street Commons campus in downtown Edmonds and invite our Shoreline fans to come on down on June 1 from 11:30 to 2:00 and have some fun!











