The Seattle Times: Shoreline teen pointed gun at two, then shot woman who intervened

Friday, May 31, 2024

According to reporting in The Seattle Times,

A Shoreline teen was charged last week as an adult with second-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting a woman who attempted to intervene when he pointed a gun at a young female’s face, according to prosecutors.

Jaden Taylor, 16, was also charged with first-degree assault for firing a shot that struck a teenage boy in the abdomen and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, say the charges filed May 24. Arrested a day earlier at his family’s apartment, Taylor remains in juvenile detention in lieu of $2 million bail.

