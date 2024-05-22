Sound Transit inviting feedback - Stride Station Naming Survey
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
The project team is moving forward to the station naming process and would like your thoughts and feedback about possible station names along Sound Transit’s Stride bus rapid transit lines S1, S2, and S3.
Take our public survey online before May 31, 2024 or visit one of our station pop-up events.
Stop by at our station pop-ups
The project team is hosting in-person pop-ups in Bothell and Kirkland. We hope you will attend to learn about the latest project updates and take the station naming survey. Subject matter experts will be present to answer questions. The dates and times for the pop-ups are:
• May 22, 2024, 4 – 6pm – Bothell transit center
• May 23, 2024, 4 – 6pm – Kirkland transit center
If you have questions about the latest designs for Stride S1, S2 and S3 lines, please email brt@soundtransit.org
