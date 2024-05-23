Join the crew of the Scurvy Dog and set sail on the harmony seas

The Seattle Seachordsmen and Sound Harmony Chorus welcome you to join the crew of the Scurvy Dog and set sail on the harmony seas! 

Barnacle Bill is a hopeless romantic, escaping his heartbreak by joining the ranks of a pirate's ship. In short time, however, he learns that he's embarked on a very different adventure than expected. 

Back amongst the landlubbers, Rosie isn't so rosy as she mourns the departure of her seafaring sailor sweetheart. 

Puns galore and songs are shore-ly in store as the two navigate the choppy seas of love. Will Barnacle Bill reunite with his bonnie lass? Will Rosie wilt away without her Bill? Come find out in "A Pirate's Love for Me!"

Saturday June 22, 2024 at 2pm
Free parking

Tickets
All ages welcome


