Alpha Delta Chapter of A∆K presents scholarships to Shorecrest and Edmonds-Woodway students

Darci Dalziel (left) and Ava McGinness with their Congratulations cake

Photo courtesy Alpha Delta

On May 13, 2024 Washington State Alpha Delta Chapter of A∆K, an international organization of women educators dedicated to excellence in education, altruism, and world understanding, presented two scholarships to local students planning to become teachers. On May 13, 2024 Washington State Alpha Delta Chapter of A∆K, an international organization of women educators dedicated to excellence in education, altruism, and world understanding, presented two scholarships to local students planning to become teachers.





This scholarship for $1,000 is offered annually to graduating seniors from Shorecrest, Shorewood and Edmonds-Woodway who excel academically, are involved in activities and community service, and have demonstrated a desire to work with children.





This year’s outstanding winners are Darci Dalziel and Ava McGinness!





Chris, Ava, and Leslie McGinness

Ava McGinness, the daughter of Chris and Leslie McGinness, will graduate from Edmonds-Woodway High School this spring. She has a combination of abilities, experiences and an approach to life that will make her a wonderful teacher. A committed student who recognizes the role of education in self-growth and accomplishment, she has received excellent grades in such rigorous courses as IB English, IB Marine Biology, IB Business & Management, AP Calculus, and three years of Spanish.. , the daughter of Chris and Leslie McGinness, will graduate from Edmonds-Woodway High School this spring. She has a combination of abilities, experiences and an approach to life that will make her a wonderful teacher. A committed student who recognizes the role of education in self-growth and accomplishment, she has received excellent grades in such rigorous courses as IB English, IB Marine Biology, IB Business & Management, AP Calculus, and three years of Spanish..





Ava credits a particular group of teachers for giving her the confidence to believe that all things are possible if you set your heart to it. She would like to inspire her future students to have that confidence to overcome boundaries in their lives and become their best selves.



Ava has already had opportunities to do that as a lifeguard and swim instructor at Yost Pool, the captain of her club volleyball team and player on her school team, a volunteer in her church nursery, a teacher of young children during church mission trips to Texas and Colorado, and a babysitter. Ava also works at Crista Senior Living where the residents appreciate her commitment to exceptional service with kindness and a smile.



Ava plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ to pursue a degree in elementary education. She hopes to teach second grade. With her positive, kind attitude, love of children, and her many abilities, she will be an asset to any school staff.



