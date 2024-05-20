Alpha Delta Chapter of A∆K presents scholarships to Shorecrest and Edmonds-Woodway students
Monday, May 20, 2024
|Darci Dalziel (left) and Ava McGinness with their Congratulations cake
Photo courtesy Alpha Delta
On May 13, 2024 Washington State Alpha Delta Chapter of A∆K, an international organization of women educators dedicated to excellence in education, altruism, and world understanding, presented two scholarships to local students planning to become teachers.
This scholarship for $1,000 is offered annually to graduating seniors from Shorecrest, Shorewood and Edmonds-Woodway who excel academically, are involved in activities and community service, and have demonstrated a desire to work with children.
This year’s outstanding winners are Darci Dalziel and Ava McGinness!
|Chris, Ava, and Leslie McGinness
Ava McGinness, the daughter of Chris and Leslie McGinness, will graduate from Edmonds-Woodway High School this spring. She has a combination of abilities, experiences and an approach to life that will make her a wonderful teacher. A committed student who recognizes the role of education in self-growth and accomplishment, she has received excellent grades in such rigorous courses as IB English, IB Marine Biology, IB Business & Management, AP Calculus, and three years of Spanish..
Ava credits a particular group of teachers for giving her the confidence to believe that all things are possible if you set your heart to it. She would like to inspire her future students to have that confidence to overcome boundaries in their lives and become their best selves.
Ava has already had opportunities to do that as a lifeguard and swim instructor at Yost Pool, the captain of her club volleyball team and player on her school team, a volunteer in her church nursery, a teacher of young children during church mission trips to Texas and Colorado, and a babysitter. Ava also works at Crista Senior Living where the residents appreciate her commitment to exceptional service with kindness and a smile.
Ava plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ to pursue a degree in elementary education. She hopes to teach second grade. With her positive, kind attitude, love of children, and her many abilities, she will be an asset to any school staff.
Ava has already had opportunities to do that as a lifeguard and swim instructor at Yost Pool, the captain of her club volleyball team and player on her school team, a volunteer in her church nursery, a teacher of young children during church mission trips to Texas and Colorado, and a babysitter. Ava also works at Crista Senior Living where the residents appreciate her commitment to exceptional service with kindness and a smile.
Ava plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ to pursue a degree in elementary education. She hopes to teach second grade. With her positive, kind attitude, love of children, and her many abilities, she will be an asset to any school staff.
|Darci with her mother Mindy Dalziel
Shorecrest High School senior, Darci Dalziel is the daughter of Don and Mindy Dalziel. She has the experience and qualities to make an excellent teacher. Coming from a family of educators, she already knows the dedication and hours outside the classroom needed to be an effective and supportive teacher and has been inspired by her parents and former teachers, such as Ms. Libby of LFP Elementary, to be that teacher.
Darci is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 3.9GPA while taking UW Pre-Calculus, AP US History, AP Calculus, and AP Environmental Science. She also took three years of Spanish, Treble Choir and Advanced Mixed Choir. Darci performs with the Shorecrest Flag Team, and is a member of the Asian American Pacific Islander Culture Club.
An exceptional athlete, Darci is a team player and a leader. She was a standout on the SC Varsity Girls Track and Field team four years and served as captain twice. Soccer is her first love! She played four years of Varsity Soccer at SC, being selected for All-League and All-Area awards, and served as captain this year. She also played Club Premier Soccer two years and was a State Qualifier this year.
Darci has already put her desire to work with children in practice as a member of Natural Helpers, a coach for summer soccer camps, and a volunteer at Lake Forest Park Elementary and Kellogg MS. After earning her degree in Elementary Education at St. Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, Darci hopes to return to this area to teach. We hope she does!
0 comments:
Post a Comment