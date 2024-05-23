Jobs: WSDOT Property and Acquisition Specialist 4

Thursday, May 23, 2024

WSDOT
Property and Acquisition Specialist 4
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$65,635 – $88,210 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Property and Acquisition Specialist 4 to manage and lease surplus properties, negotiate sales, and resolve complex real estate issues. Working independently and coordinating with stakeholders, this position ensures properties yield "Fair Market Value" or "Economic Rent" and assists in the efficient disposal of unnecessary properties. 

The role is essential for delivering WSDOT projects on schedule, adhering to Federal and state regulations, and supporting the department's mission and values. This position also promotes a respectful and inclusive work environment, emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion.



