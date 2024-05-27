Letter to the Editor: New neighborhood bus routes will tear up the streets
Monday, May 27, 2024
Looking at the routing for Metro 333 I wonder if there is a passenger demand for this service? More importantly how many more of these neighborhood routes will be coming to residential areas as part of "service" to light rail stations?
Among other problems these busses tear up the street due to their heavy weight. Pot holes proliferate, detours and repair delays all too common. Have you seen an overlay map of all the new bus routes through the residential neighborhoods? I saw one briefly on-line but have not found the map again: A map of all the new bus routing in North End neighborhoods where there was none before. I'd like to know what's what.
The more 175th gets fixed the more problems seem to surface. The fellow who wrote the letter suggesting closing/relocating the elementary schools may be on to something. Certainly worth discussion.
Thank you, you do a great service to the larger community.
Wm V King.
Lake Forest Park
