Letter to the Editor: New neighborhood bus routes will tear up the streets









Among other problems these busses tear up the street due to their heavy weight. Pot holes proliferate, detours and repair delays all too common. Have you seen an overlay map of all the new bus routes through the residential neighborhoods? I saw one briefly on-line but have not found the map again: A map of all the new bus routing in North End neighborhoods where there was none before. I'd like to know what's what.The more 175th gets fixed the more problems seem to surface. The fellow who wrote the letter suggesting closing/relocating the elementary schools may be on to something. Certainly worth discussion.Thank you, you do a great service to the larger community.Wm V King.Lake Forest Park