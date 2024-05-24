Memorial Day Service Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills in Lynnwood
Friday, May 24, 2024
- Monday, May 27, 2024, at 11:00am, veterans, their families, and the public will gather for a Service of Remembrance at our Veterans Memorial site located in the cemetery at 409 Filbert Rd. Lynnwood, WA 98036
- Saturday, May 25 at 10:00am, volunteers will place flags on the graves of veterans. This provides great photo opportunities and a chance to hear compelling stories.
- Monday, May 27 at 10:30am, the Service of Remembrance begins with a band concert performed by the Eagles and Letter Carriers Band. Our guest speaker this year is Dennis Gibb, Army (Retired).
Members of the Sno-King Chapter #423 Vietnam Veterans of America, and Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills present the program.
This event is open to the public.
For additional information, contact Brenda McCoy
0 comments:
Post a Comment