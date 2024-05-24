Memorial Day Service Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills in Lynnwood

Friday, May 24, 2024

Floral Hills Veterans' Memorial
photo courtesy Purdy and Walters

Memorial Day Service
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills

  • Monday, May 27, 2024, at 11:00am, veterans, their families, and the public will gather for a Service of Remembrance at our Veterans Memorial site located in the cemetery at 409 Filbert Rd. Lynnwood, WA 98036
  • Saturday, May 25 at 10:00am, volunteers will place flags on the graves of veterans. This provides great photo opportunities and a chance to hear compelling stories.
  • Monday, May 27 at 10:30am, the Service of Remembrance begins with a band concert performed by the Eagles and Letter Carriers Band. Our guest speaker this year is Dennis Gibb, Army (Retired).

Members of the Sno-King Chapter #423 Vietnam Veterans of America, and Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills present the program.

This event is open to the public.

For additional information, contact Brenda McCoy


Posted by DKH at 4:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  