Camp Stitch-A-Lot Needlework Camp for Youth





The camp is put on by Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors for youth ages 10 through 17. We offer beginning and intermediate sewing and needlework classes.





This year's classes are Sewing 100 for beginners and Sewing 150 for those who have previously taken Sewing 100.





In Sewing 100 students will learn hand sewing stitches and how to use their sewing machine. Projects include a needle case, a drawstring backpack, and a 5-patch pillow. Sewing 150 will build on skills learned in Sewing 100.



