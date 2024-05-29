Camp Stitch-A-Lot Needlework Camp for Youth
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
St Hilda St Patrick Episcopal Church, 15224 52nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA.
The camp is put on by Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors for youth ages 10 through 17. We offer beginning and intermediate sewing and needlework classes.
This year's classes are Sewing 100 for beginners and Sewing 150 for those who have previously taken Sewing 100.
In Sewing 100 students will learn hand sewing stitches and how to use their sewing machine. Projects include a needle case, a drawstring backpack, and a 5-patch pillow. Sewing 150 will build on skills learned in Sewing 100.
Our Crochet Class is full, but a waiting list is available. Classes are $60.00. Students may only attend one class each camp and must provide their own sewing machine. For more information about the classes, times, and to register, visit our website and click on Camp Stitch-a-Lot in the menu bar.
The Clothing and Textile Advisors (CTA) volunteer program was started in 1983 by Joanne Ross, Extension Agent in Pierce County (WSU) to support the annual Sewing and Stitchery Expo.
We are trained volunteers who provide clothing, textile and needle arts education to the public and are dedicated to reaching the community through our sewing expertise. We offer hands-on classes throughout the year, plus the summer youth program, Camp Stitch-a-Lot.
For more information visit our website or contact Barbara Tunestam at info@snohomishcta.org
