About Cascade K-8 Community School





Cascade K-8 Community School is a small, award-winning STEAM school in the northeast corner of Shoreline. We have been part of the district for 50 years - as Cascade K-8 since 2011, and Room Nine Community School since 1974. Although the school began as a K-6, we have had a middle school program called the Journey Program for over 20 years.



Like our K-5 students, our middle school students go to overnight camps twice a year. In the fall we go with the whole school. In the spring our 6th and 7th graders go to a camp where they do scientific fieldwork and learn about Washington State history.





In 8th grade, our students go to Young Artists Explorations at Centrum in Port Townsend where they do an intensive set of classes with professional artists learning to dance, perform drama, create visual art, do creative writing, and play music while enjoying the scenery and history of Fort Worden state park.



Every middle school student at our school takes three years of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). In 7th grade, that course is the same Robotics 1 course they teach at Shorecrest, and students can get ½ credit of high school robotics when they complete that course. Hands-on learning is a huge part of our mission.



We have a large and successful Technology Student Association club. In the Journey program where we have one 6th, one 7th, and one 8th grade class, we had one of the largest middle school chapters in the state in 2023, with more than half of the students in our school participating in TSA.





Our students compete and win awards every year at the state competition, and generally, a small group of students compete and sometimes place in the top 10, at the National Conference as well.



While we are a K-8 community and have some kids who have been with us since kindergarten, not every kid in our middle school starts here in elementary school. We love to welcome kids who start with us as 6th, 7th, or 8th graders and have had many kids and families join us after elementary school, or even partway through their middle school careers.



We currently have some space in our small but mighty middle school program and would love to have you take a tour and decide if Cascade K-8 might be the place for you.







Rebecca (Becca) Drury, a Journey teacher at Cascade K-8 was the 2015 Washington Science Teacher Association Middle School Science Teacher of the year, and in 2022 she was the Washington State Middle School TSA Advisor of the year.