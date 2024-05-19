North City Neighborhood Association leads a successful community cleanup

A little rain didn't stop these North City neighbors from cleaning up

Photo courtesy NCNA

This past weekend, the This past weekend, the North City Neighborhood Association (NCNA) demonstrated the power of community spirit and stewardship with a highly successful neighborhood cleanup event.





Armed with gloves, litter bags, and enthusiasm, our volunteers tackled three designated zones within North City.





175th trash collection

Photo courtesy NCNA

The result? Two large piles of collected refuse, neatly bagged and ready for the city's scheduled pickup on Monday. These piles stand not only as a testament to the trash removed but also as monuments to the collective effort of our dedicated community members.





The cleanup event was organized by the NCNA and supported by the city's provision of clean up kits. The enthusiasm of the volunteers proved that when a community comes together, great things happen.





180th trash collection

Photo courtesy NCNA

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the City of Shoreline for their support, and most importantly, to every individual who contributed their time and energy. The success of this event has laid the foundation for future cleanups and has strengthened the ties within our neighborhood.





The NCNA is proud to foster such initiatives that enhance the quality of life in North City. We invite residents to stay engaged and to join us in future efforts to maintain the beauty of our neighborhood.







