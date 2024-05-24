Shorewood track star in running for HeraldNet Athlete of the Week

Friday, May 24, 2024

 Shorewood's Keiyu Mamiya
Photo by Todd Linton
Keiyu Mamiya, Shorewood Boys Track and Field is one of the nominees for the HeraldNet Athlete of the Week

Mamiya, a senior, won the 800 meters in a photo finish at the Class 3A District 1 Championship on May 17, turning in a personal-best time of 1 minute, 53.15 seconds. He also anchored the winning 1,600 relay (3:23.43).

The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 13-19 are here. Winners are based on readers' votes. Voting closes at midnight Sunday

According to our track & field reporter Todd Linton, Mamiya ran Thursday in the state tournament 1600 meter finals and will run in 800 prelims Friday. He should be in the 800 finals on Saturday.


