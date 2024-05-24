Shorewood track star in running for HeraldNet Athlete of the Week
Friday, May 24, 2024
| Shorewood's Keiyu Mamiya
Photo by Todd Linton
Mamiya, a senior, won the 800 meters in a photo finish at the Class 3A District 1 Championship on May 17, turning in a personal-best time of 1 minute, 53.15 seconds. He also anchored the winning 1,600 relay (3:23.43).
The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 13-19 are here. Winners are based on readers' votes. Voting closes at midnight Sunday
According to our track & field reporter Todd Linton, Mamiya ran Thursday in the state tournament 1600 meter finals and will run in 800 prelims Friday. He should be in the 800 finals on Saturday.
