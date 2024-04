Additional lane closures on 145th - night time only - from 3rd to 8th - two weeks

Sunday, April 21, through Thursday, April 25, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.

Sunday, April 28, through Thursday, May 2, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.

Sound Transit will perform waterline work causing nighttime lane restrictions on NE 145th St (WA-523)Drivers should expect delays and uniformed police officers flagging the intersection of 5th Ave NE and NE 145th St.Residents should expect construction noise from equipment such as a vacuum truck, an excavator, a loader, a concrete saw, a concrete truck, light plants, and various hand tools.Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.Outreach Specialist: c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.org or 206-701-1469