Additional lane closures on 145th - night time only - from 3rd to 8th - two weeks
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Nightly lane restrictions on eastbound and westbound NE 145th St (WA-523) from 3rd Ave NE to 8th Ave NE. The street will be restricted just east of 5th Ave NE. This work will happen at night to minimize traffic and community disruptions.
Sound Transit will perform waterline work causing nighttime lane restrictions on NE 145th St (WA-523)
- Sunday, April 21, through Thursday, April 25, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.
- Sunday, April 28, through Thursday, May 2, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.
Drivers should expect delays and uniformed police officers flagging the intersection of 5th Ave NE and NE 145th St.
Residents should expect construction noise from equipment such as a vacuum truck, an excavator, a loader, a concrete saw, a concrete truck, light plants, and various hand tools.
Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.
More project info here
Outreach Specialist: c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.org or 206-701-1469
0 comments:
Post a Comment