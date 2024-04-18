Introduction to Brush Lettering Calligraphy - in person at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, April 18, 2024


Learn to use brush lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards and gifts for holiday cards and projects. 

The pointed brush is a calligraphic tool that offers many possibilities; both for self-expression and practical uses. 

In this workshop we will explore the basics in using the pointed brush, and an alphabet that will be adaptable for many uses. The final focus of the class will be creative applications and related seasonal themed projects.

Dates: Saturday 4/27/2024
Times: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fee: $59.00
Building: 1500, Room 1502

Register here

A Continuing Education offering of Shoreline Community College.


Posted by DKH at 2:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  