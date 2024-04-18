Introduction to Brush Lettering Calligraphy - in person at Shoreline Community College



Learn to use brush lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards and gifts for holiday cards and projects.





The pointed brush is a calligraphic tool that offers many possibilities; both for self-expression and practical uses.





In this workshop we will explore the basics in using the pointed brush, and an alphabet that will be adaptable for many uses. The final focus of the class will be creative applications and related seasonal themed projects.





Dates: Saturday 4/27/2024

Times: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Fee: $59.00





Building: 1500, Room 1502





A Continuing Education offering of Shoreline Community College.







