Salmonberry in Paramount Park Open Space

Photo by Janet Way

Salmonberry growing wild in the Paramount Park Open Space . Paramount Open Space is a long narrow park oriented along Little’s Creek which runs south and joins Thornton Creek in Seattle.The southern end of the park includes a wetland that was restored in the 1990s. A number of short trails meander through the park and most radiate out from a small grassy opening adjacent to the public parking lot at the end of 147th street to the three street entrances.From Friends of Paramount Park