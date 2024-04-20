Salmonberry in Paramount Park Open Space

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Photo by Janet Way


Salmonberry growing wild in the Paramount Park Open Space. Paramount Open Space is a long narrow park oriented along Little’s Creek which runs south and joins Thornton Creek in Seattle.

The southern end of the park includes a wetland that was restored in the 1990s. A number of short trails meander through the park and most radiate out from a small grassy opening adjacent to the public parking lot at the end of 147th street to the three street entrances.

From Friends of Paramount Park

More information here

Posted by DKH at 4:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  