In the Garden Now: President Roosevelt Rhododendron
Sunday, April 28, 2024
|President Roosevelt Rhododendron by Victoria Gilleland
It's hard to imagine more colorful flowers than those of 'President Roosevelt' Rhododendron. The bright pink and red flower color seems more likely in some tropical locale, yet here it is flourishing in the Pacific Northwest. Yellow green variegation in the leaves adds to the color fest. It's a definite standout in the Spring Garden.
This rhododendron variety typically grows to 5' high and wide in 10 years. Provide heathy
soil, regular compost and water regularly to keep this plant happy. It seems to grow best in a part sun location. Too much shade and branches can become floppy.
Add a little color to your garden with a 'President Roosevelt' Rhododendron!
--Victoria Gilleland
0 comments:
Post a Comment