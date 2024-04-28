In the Garden Now: President Roosevelt Rhododendron

Sunday, April 28, 2024

President Roosevelt Rhododendron by Victoria Gilleland

It's hard to imagine more colorful flowers than those of 'President Roosevelt' Rhododendron. The bright pink and red flower color seems more likely in some tropical locale, yet here it is flourishing in the Pacific Northwest. Yellow green variegation in the leaves adds to the color fest. It's a definite standout in the Spring Garden.

This rhododendron variety typically grows to 5' high and wide in 10 years. Provide heathy
soil, regular compost and water regularly to keep this plant happy. It seems to grow best in a part sun location. Too much shade and branches can become floppy.

Add a little color to your garden with a 'President Roosevelt' Rhododendron!

--Victoria Gilleland


Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  