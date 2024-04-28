In the Garden Now: President Roosevelt Rhododendron

President Roosevelt Rhododendron by Victoria Gilleland

It's hard to imagine more colorful flowers than those of 'President Roosevelt' Rhododendron. The bright pink and red flower color seems more likely in some tropical locale, yet here it is flourishing in the Pacific Northwest. Yellow green variegation in the leaves adds to the color fest. It's a definite standout in the Spring Garden. It's hard to imagine more colorful flowers than those of 'President Roosevelt' Rhododendron. The bright pink and red flower color seems more likely in some tropical locale, yet here it is flourishing in the Pacific Northwest. Yellow green variegation in the leaves adds to the color fest. It's a definite standout in the Spring Garden.





--Victoria Gilleland









This rhododendron variety typically grows to 5' high and wide in 10 years. Provide heathysoil, regular compost and water regularly to keep this plant happy. It seems to grow best in a part sun location. Too much shade and branches can become floppy.Add a little color to your garden with a 'President Roosevelt' Rhododendron!