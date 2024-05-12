A map by Mark Notermann, Co-Chair of the North City Neighborhood Association, shows the location of apartments and condos (yellow), the light rail station (red), recently completed sidewalks (green), and unfunded sidewalk projects (blue)





A photo shows where pedestrians must use the road on 180th street

That section of 180th is on a hill with poor visibility. And that block of 180th is the location of a school bus stop, the fire station, and later this year That section of 180th is on a hill with poor visibility. And that block of 180th is the location of a school bus stop, the fire station, and later this year Metro’s 348 will add frequent all-day and all-night service to the street.





A map shows the locations where the sidewalks end on 180th street

forcing pedestrians into the road

The city includes 180th in the estimated $80 million worth of road improvements for the



A map shows the five segments of the 185th Street Multimodal Corridor Strategy with estimated costs; North City residents have raised safety concerns about segment “E” - 180th between 15th and 10th

The city’s proposed



Section “E” would build sidewalks on 180th between 10th and 15th and would cost about $5 million.



A photo by Kevin Atkinson, Treasurer, North City Neighborhood Association,

shows a wheelchair user on 180th

North City residents have asked the city to separate the west-side and east-side segments of the 185th project in the Transportation Improvement Plan.



Separating segments “D” and “E” would be consistent with the 145th and 175th corridor projects and would allow city engineers to consider the priority and costs of the North City segments separately from the west-side segments.



On May 20, 2024 the Shoreline city council will vote on adoption of the Six-Year





Whether walking, biking, driving or taking the bus, 180th is the primary road residents of apartments in the neighborhood will take to reach the 185th street station.There are two particularly troubling gaps in the sidewalk along NE 180th Street between 15th Ave NE and 12th Ave NE that force pedestrians to walk in the roadway.