Three Bob Fergusons now running for governor as race takes turn for the weird

Former governor Christine Gregoire issued a statement on behalf of his campaign calling the last-minute filing a “highly deceiving and potentially illegal” effort to mislead voters.



“It’s nothing less than an attack on our democracy,” said Gregoire, a former attorney general who served as governor from 2005-2013.

Under state law, if two or more candidates file for the same office with names similar enough to confuse voters, information can be added on the ballot to help differentiate them. Additional information will not be provided for any other candidate.

In all, 30 candidates filed in the race. Glen Morgan , a political conservative who has a knack for annoying elected Democrats and their progressive allies, cooked up the maneuver that immediately drew flack from the attorney general’s camp as an attempt to confuse voters.Morgan said this had been in the works for a while as he contacted some of the 53 Washington residents named Bob Ferguson.Deciding to file on their behalf “was pretty impulsive” and he said he had to scramble to raise money to cover the filing fee of $1,982.57 for each of the two Fergusons.Bob Ferguson from Yakima is a retired state worker and the one from Graham is a military veteran, he said. Neither is politically experienced but both share a distaste for the state executive with the same name, Morgan said.Ferguson, the attorney general, declined Friday to comment.Morgan countered that the only dishonesty is on the part of Ferguson for campaigning as one who will bolster public safety “when everything he’s done in office makes people less safe.”Typically, in races for partisan offices, ballots contain only candidates’ names and their preferred party.Hobbs must decide what extra wording to add. Occupation is one example he is considering. A decision is expected late Monday, after the deadline for candidates to withdraw.