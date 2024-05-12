Three Bob Fergusons now running for governor as race takes turn for the weird

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is running for Governor.

His name will appear 13th on the list of 30 candidates,

with two other Bob Fergusons listed second and third.

The number of Bob Fergusons running to be Washington’s next governor grew to three on Friday.A conservative Republican activist threw a monkey wrench into the race by recruiting two last-minute Democratic candidates who share the same name as the party’s presumed front-runner.The newcomers, one from Yakima and the other Graham, will now share the Aug. 6 primary ballot with Attorney General Bob Ferguson.