Attention fishermen: Three nearby lakes stocked with fish
Friday, May 10, 2024
|Osprey and salmon photo by Jan Hansen
Perhaps I should say Attention: Fishing birds. All three of these lakes are shallow with many bird nests in the vicinity.
Echo Lake is in Shoreline. Bitter Lake and Haller Lake are just south of us in north Seattle. All three lakes are surrounded by housing, so this could be a boon for lakeside residents with fishing poles.
Each has a small public access area but no boat launch.
Bitter Lake (King County) May 7, 2024 - 1500 Rainbow @ 0.4lbs
Echo Lake (King County) May 7, 2024 - 1000 Rainbow @ 0.4lbs
Haller Lake (King County) May 7, 2024 - 1300 Rainbow @ 0.4lbs
