Attention fishermen: Three nearby lakes stocked with fish

Osprey and salmon photo by Jan Hansen

Perhaps I should say Attention: Fishing birds. All three of these lakes are shallow with many bird nests in the vicinity.





Echo Lake is in Shoreline. Bitter Lake and Haller Lake are just south of us in north Seattle. All three lakes are surrounded by housing, so this could be a boon for lakeside residents with fishing poles.





Each has a small public access area but no boat launch.



