Letter to the Editor: Lots of people run red lights at N 175th and Meridian

To the Editor:





We love your news articles, they are SO interesting. We read through some recent articles. We were surprised to see that a dog was able to help locate illegal drugs, and we liked the information about secret gardens. You have great pictures of our local area.









We are fourth graders at Meridian Park Elementary. One of our dads notices lots of people running red lights at that intersection. We are training to become patrols to help keep students safe. Running red lights and safety patrols might be good topics for articles.





P.S. Can you also please write about Taylor Swift?





Sincerely, Gracie and Evelyn

Girl Scout Troop 41974







