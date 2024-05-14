Destinations: Swans Trail Farms Baby Animals and Berries Festival

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

An overload of cuteness at Swans Trail Farms in June

Prepare your heart for an overload of cuteness! 

The Baby Animals and Berries Festival is a unique experience that stands out from the rest! It’s the only place you'll get to cuddle up close and interact with the most adorable baby animals. 

Admission includes access to the petting barnyard area and over 30+ activities and games. 

Get your tickets online now and join us for an unforgettable day at the farm! 

June 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 19, 22, 23, 2024

Purchase tickets here *Advanced ticket purchase required*


Posted by DKH at 1:34 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  