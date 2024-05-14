Destinations: Swans Trail Farms Baby Animals and Berries Festival
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
The Baby Animals and Berries Festival is a unique experience that stands out from the rest! It’s the only place you'll get to cuddle up close and interact with the most adorable baby animals.
Admission includes access to the petting barnyard area and over 30+ activities and games.
Get your tickets online now and join us for an unforgettable day at the farm!
June 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 19, 22, 23, 2024
Purchase tickets here *Advanced ticket purchase required*
