High school students can get a head start on college - tuition free - Running Start information night Wednesday 5-15-2024
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Get a head start on college- Tuition free! Join Shoreline Community College for an Information Night about our Running Start program, this Wednesday 5/15/24 from 6:00-7:15pm.
This event will be held in the 9000 Building (PUB) in the Main Dining Room, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
You'll receive information about the program, hear from students, tour the campus and snack on pizza and soda.
