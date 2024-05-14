High school students can get a head start on college - tuition free - Running Start information night Wednesday 5-15-2024

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

 
Get a head start on college- Tuition free! Join Shoreline Community College for an Information Night about our Running Start program, this Wednesday 5/15/24 from 6:00-7:15pm. 

This event will be held in the 9000 Building (PUB) in the Main Dining Room, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

You'll receive information about the program, hear from students, tour the campus and snack on pizza and soda.

Please RSVP here


Posted by DKH at 12:48 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  