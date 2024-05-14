Classifieds: Shoreline Fire to attend Special Workshop Dinner Meeting with Shoreline City Council

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

SPECIAL MEETING/WORKSHOP DINNER NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will attend a Special Workshop Dinner Meeting at the City of Shoreline Council meeting on June 3, 2024.

The purpose of the Cities’ workshop dinner is to discuss mutual interests and share information in an informal setting.

  • DATE: June 3, 2024
  • TIME: 5:45 pm
  • LOCATION: Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 13, 2024


