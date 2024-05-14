Classifieds: Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissioners to hold Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA
PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on May 20, 2024, at 5:00pm with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.

AGENDA:

I. Call to Order
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Roll Call
IV. Public Comment (please see public comment procedures)
V. Approval of Meeting Minutes
VI. Planning meeting for establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments / DISCUSSION
VII. Adjourn

DATE: May 20, 2024
TIME: 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Northshore Fire Department - Station 51
7220 NE. 181st Street
Kenmore, WA 98028

To attend the meeting online, please use the below information:
  • meeting link
  • Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
  • Passcode: 743608
  • Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 10, 2024

