Classifieds: Shoreline / Northshore Board of Commissioners to hold Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on May 20, 2024, at 5:00pm with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.AGENDA:I. Call to OrderII. Pledge of AllegianceIII. Roll CallIV. Public Comment (please see public comment procedures)V. Approval of Meeting MinutesVI. Planning meeting for establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments / DISCUSSIONVII. AdjournDATE: May 20, 2024TIME: 5:00 p.m.LOCATION: Northshore Fire Department - Station 517220 NE. 181st StreetKenmore, WA 98028To attend the meeting online, please use the below information:Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantMay 10, 2024