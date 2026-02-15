Update: Suni's Restaurant thrives in new location

After the longtime North City/Shoreline spot at 17751 15th Ave NE burned down, there has been no rebuilding at the original site. Instead, Suni’s Express opened across the street in 2024 — and business has only grown.





The original Suni's across the street has been sold

The former property? It has since been sold.





Top sellers: pizza and Famous Suni's Burger

As for what’s drawing customers in, the employee said their top sellers are pizza and The Famous Suni’s Burger — a ¼-pound burger topped with lean bacon strips, melted cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and mayonnaise.



Sounds like a cheeseburger in paradise to me.



Sunis Express

1504 NE 179th St, Shoreline

Menu

Hours:

11am –10pm. Sunday–Thursday



11am –11pm Friday–Saturday

Last August, the restaurant expanded into the adjacent space that once housed Brown’s Coffee. An employee told me the owner has invested so much into the current location that they now plan to stay long-term.