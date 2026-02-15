Update: Suni's Restaurant thrives in new location

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Suni's Express expanded to the street

Story and Photos by David Carlos

Fire may have closed the original Suni’s Restaurant in January 2023, but the story didn’t end there.

Suni's now has bright and spacious indoor seating

After the longtime North City/Shoreline spot at 17751 15th Ave NE burned down, there has been no rebuilding at the original site. Instead, Suni’s Express opened across the street in 2024 — and business has only grown.

Suni's interior

Last August, the restaurant expanded into the adjacent space that once housed Brown’s Coffee. An employee told me the owner has invested so much into the current location that they now plan to stay long-term.

The original Suni's across the street has been sold

The former property? It has since been sold.

Top sellers: pizza and Famous Suni's Burger

As for what’s drawing customers in, the employee said their top sellers are pizza and The Famous Suni’s Burger — a ¼-pound burger topped with lean bacon strips, melted cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and mayonnaise.

Sounds like a cheeseburger in paradise to me.

Sunis Express

