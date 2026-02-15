Update: Suni's Restaurant thrives in new location
Sunday, February 15, 2026
Fire may have closed the original Suni’s Restaurant in January 2023, but the story didn’t end there.
|Suni's now has bright and spacious indoor seating
After the longtime North City/Shoreline spot at 17751 15th Ave NE burned down, there has been no rebuilding at the original site. Instead, Suni’s Express opened across the street in 2024 — and business has only grown.
|Suni's interior
Last August, the restaurant expanded into the adjacent space that once housed Brown’s Coffee. An employee told me the owner has invested so much into the current location that they now plan to stay long-term.
As for what’s drawing customers in, the employee said their top sellers are pizza and The Famous Suni’s Burger — a ¼-pound burger topped with lean bacon strips, melted cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and mayonnaise.
Sounds like a cheeseburger in paradise to me.
Sunis Express
|Top sellers: pizza and Famous Suni's Burger
Sunis Express
- 1504 NE 179th St, Shoreline
- Menu
- Hours:
- 11am –10pm. Sunday–Thursday
- 11am –11pm Friday–Saturday
