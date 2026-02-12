Dante King to speak at Shoreline College February 25, 2026

Dante King

Author - Leader - Speaker - Innovator

Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Sponsored by Shoreline Community College Foundation

Free admission and parking





Drawing on historical research, lived experiences and contemporary examples, this keynote will challenge participants to confront uncomfortable truths while offering a vision for equity, justice, and collective healing.



Dante King is a San Francisco native, author, and executive producer of the award-winning book and docuseries Diagnosing Whiteness & Anti-Blackness: White Psychopathology, Collective Psychosis, and Trauma in America, which debuted as Amazon’s #1 New Release. He is the founder of Blackademics, a nonprofit dedicated to creating educational opportunities for professionals and the broader community.



Dante’s work spans Afro-Realism, Critical Race Studies, Whiteness Studies, and American History, with a focus on race, racism, and legality in shaping U.S. culture and identity. He also authored The 400-Year Holocaust: White America’s Legal, Psychopathic, and Sociopathic Black Genocide and the Revolt Against Critical Race Theory.





In this thought-provoking keynote, Dante King will explore the systemic nature of anti-blackness in America, its psychological and sociocultural dimensions, and the ways it continues to shape our communities today.