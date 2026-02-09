NUHSA honors Human Services programs

Keynote speaker Susan McLaughlin, Interim Director,

King County Dept. of Community & Human Services.

Photo by Mike Remarcke

The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is proud to announce its 2025 Human Services Program Award recipients and nominees!









Recipient and nominees were honored at NUHSA's 2025 Human Services Awards celebration on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Bothell City Hall.





Outstanding Human Services Program



Award presented to Manos Unidas by emcee Sarah Arndt and Brook Buettner, Executive Director of RCR and NUHSA board member

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Manos Unidas



Manos Unidas is a home-based program in Kenmore, serving North King County and expanding in the Puget Sound area. Its goal is to improve access to evidence-based information, training, and advocacy tools for Latinx families and educators, strengthening connections between home, school, and community. The program focuses on families with children ages 0-5 who have disabilities or suspected developmental delays, especially if at least one family member speaks Spanish.





The program focuses on families with children ages 0-5 who have disabilities or suspected developmental delays, especially if at least one family member speaks Spanish.









Nominees:



KCSARC Prevention Team - Chris Johnson, Hannah Pepin, and Jessica Cowles



The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center Prevention Team is recognized for creating lasting community change by educating, partnering, and empowering others to prevent sexual violence.





Their work goes beyond raising awareness—they equip thousands of students, parents, and educators each year with practical skills and foster a sense of collective responsibility.





Their approach is grounded in equity, inclusion, and respect for youth experiences, and they facilitate open conversations about consent, boundaries, and healthy relationships.





In 2024, they launched a Youth Advisory Council to elevate youth voices in prevention efforts. Despite challenges, the team’s innovative and compassionate work has transformed how schools and communities address sexual violence, building trust and making prevention a central part of community life.



