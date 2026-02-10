Both Shoreline High Schools earn AP Honor Roll Silver Distinction

College Board announced that Shorecrest High School and Shorewood High School have been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) School Honor Roll, earning Silver distinction.





Of those, 1,625 exams scored 3 or above, which means that 84-85% may be eligible for college credits.



The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening participation.









“AP gives students opportunity to engage with college-level work, earn college credit and placement, and build professional career skills they can use no matter what path they choose after high school,” said Trevor Packer, head of the AP program.

“Congratulations to this year’s AP School Honor Roll recipients for proving it’s possible to expand participation in these rigorous courses and still drive strong performance.”

Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

had 58% of seniors who took at least one Advanced Placement (AP) Exam during high school, 47% of seniors scoring a three or higher on at least one AP Exam, and 14% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams!had 52% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam during high school, 46% of seniors scoring a three or higher on at least one AP Exam, and 17% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams!Across both schools, 992 students took 1,934 college credit exams.