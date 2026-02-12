Summer Camps at Shoreline College open for registration on March 1, 2026

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Summer Camps open for registration on March 1st! 

Check out the Shoreline College Summer Camps webpage for updated information Summer Camps - Shoreline Community College and then save the date for March 1st when registration opens for summer 2026! 

Camps are scheduled June through August and include: 

Basketball, Volleyball, Steel Toe Teens, Drawing and Mixed Media Arts, Dandylyon Drama in the theater, Computer game design and coding, Cascade Music Piano Camp, You-Tube & Film-making, and more. 

Soccer and Jazz Band dates coming soon!

Follow us on social media Continuing Education | Instagram, Facebook | Linktree for the latest updates about classes and campus events.


Posted by DKH at 4:38 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  