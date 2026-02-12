Summer Camps at Shoreline College open for registration on March 1, 2026
Thursday, February 12, 2026
Check out the Shoreline College Summer Camps webpage for updated information Summer Camps - Shoreline Community College and then save the date for March 1st when registration opens for summer 2026!
Camps are scheduled June through August and include:
Basketball, Volleyball, Steel Toe Teens, Drawing and Mixed Media Arts, Dandylyon Drama in the theater, Computer game design and coding, Cascade Music Piano Camp, You-Tube & Film-making, and more.
Soccer and Jazz Band dates coming soon!
Follow us on social media Continuing Education | Instagram, Facebook | Linktree for the latest updates about classes and campus events.
0 comments:
Post a Comment