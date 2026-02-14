Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Open House February 28, 2026



Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Open House

Saturday February 28, 2026 from 10am-12pm





Come see what co-op preschool is all about! Explore our classroom, meet our teachers and current families, and play on our three levels of outdoor playgrounds.





Registration for 2026-2027 opens February 28, and some mid-year spots still open for 25-26 if you'd like to join us this spring!







