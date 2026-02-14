Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Open House February 28, 2026
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Saturday February 28, 2026 from 10am-12pm
510 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155 - lower level entrance in the circle driveway
Come see what co-op preschool is all about! Explore our classroom, meet our teachers and current families, and play on our three levels of outdoor playgrounds.
Registration for 2026-2027 opens February 28, and some mid-year spots still open for 25-26 if you'd like to join us this spring!
0 comments:
Post a Comment