Mid-Winter Break Minicamp

Friday, February 13, 2026

Mid-Winter Break Minicamp - Game Time!

Bored and cooped up this winter? It's GAME TIME! Join us at Richmond Highlands Rec. Center aka The Teen Center for an action-packed minicamp during Mid-Winter Break. Two days of games like basketball, dodgeball, pingpong, billiards, and much more!

This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Hayden Spevacek at (206) 373-1239 or hspevacek@shorelinewa.gov

Age: 11-14
Dates: February 17-18, 2026
Time: 11 am to 3 PM
Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center at 16544 Fremont Ave N,, Shoreline WA 98133
Cost: res $72.80 | non-res $87.35

Register here 


