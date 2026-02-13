Teen Center Aquarium Field Trip - Mid Winter Break

Friday, February 13, 2026

Take a trip to the Seattle Aquarium with the Teen Center Staff over Mid-winter break!

February 19, 2026
10:30am - 4:30pm

We will meet at Spartan Recreation Center and take the light rail downtown and walk to the aquarium. (Youth ride the light rail for free!) 

We will enjoy the Aquarium and spend time exploring the waterfront and checking out Pike Place Market!

Open to youth in 6th-12th grade. Aquarium admission is included as part of the field trip. The total cost of the trip is $7.

Register here

Questions? landerson@shorelinewa.gov


