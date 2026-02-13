Teen Center Aquarium Field Trip - Mid Winter Break

Take a trip to the Seattle Aquarium with the Teen Center Staff over Mid-winter break!









Open to youth in 6th-12th grade. Aquarium admission is included as part of the field trip. The total cost of the trip is $7.



Register here



Questions?





February 19, 202610:30am - 4:30pmWe will meet at Spartan Recreation Center and take the light rail downtown and walk to the aquarium. (Youth ride the light rail for free!)