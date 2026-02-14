Construction well underway for expansion of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church

"Crews completed several major concrete pours using the large boom pump, built taller formwork for the foundation walls, and installed insulation and waterproofing on newly finished sections.





"Excavation and trenching continued in the remaining areas, and workers prepared the site for the next round of pours.





"The project is moving forward well, and we’re thankful for everyone’s hard work and care.





"We are especially grateful to Mayor Chris Roberts and to the City of Shoreline for their support, partnership, and leadership for this city.





"We are thankful to walk this path together for the good of the whole community."